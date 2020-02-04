Delhi elections: AAP releases manifesto, promises to bring ‘deshbhakti curriculum’ in schools

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia during the manifesto launch of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/AAP) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia during the manifesto launch of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/AAP)

With only four days left before Delhi goes to polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto Tuesday, promising to introduce a ‘deshbhakti curriculum’ in schools to inculcate the values of nationalism and respect for the armed forces among children.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “AAP wants every Delhi resident to lead a dignified life. And we have taken steps towards achieving that in the last five years.”

On the ‘deshbhakti curriculum’, Sisodia said that it would be in line with other special curriculum introduced by the AAP government like happiness and entrepreneurship programs.

Another highlight of the 28-point manifesto is that it promises to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the sanitation worker if he dies at work.

The manifesto also promised to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill, which has been pending for the last four years waiting for the Centre’s nod.

The AAP also pushed its longstanding demand of full statehood for Delhi, with Sisodia saying the party will continue its fight for the cause.

The manifesto, however, did not mention to bring any resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Congress had in its manifesto promised to pass a resolution in the Delhi Assembly, demanding the Centre to drop the CAA brought by the BJP.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the BJP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Both BJP and AAP manifestos are here. Now what is needed is a debate on the promises. I want the BJP to declare its CM candidate and I am ready for a debate. The people want to know the CM face of Delhi.

“Amit Shah can’t decide who the CM will be, the people have the right to elect their own CM. I am giving them time till 1 pm tomorrow. If they don’t, we will hold another press conference tomorrow.”

