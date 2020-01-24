Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE: ‘Freebies in limited dose good for economy,’ Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Oppn

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assemby elections, at Uttam Nagar and Matiana and in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assemby elections, at Uttam Nagar and Matiana and in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE updates: Attacked for giving “freebies” ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said in “limited dose they are good for the economy as they make more money available to the poor and boosts demand”.

“However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits,” Kejriwal added. Opposition parties have been attacking the AAP-led Delhi government for announcing schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity, ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has slapped a notice on BJP’s Model Town candidate for calling Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan. Mishra, however, defended his statement saying he “spoke the truth”. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.