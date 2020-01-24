Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE: ‘Freebies in limited dose good for economy,’ Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Oppn

Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE updates: Attacked for giving “freebies” ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said in “limited dose they are good for the economy as they make more money available to the poor and boosts demand”.
“However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits,” Kejriwal added. Opposition parties have been attacking the AAP-led Delhi government for announcing schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity, ahead of the polls.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has slapped a notice on BJP’s Model Town candidate for calling Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan. Mishra, however, defended his statement saying he “spoke the truth”. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” ANI quoted Mishra as saying.
Moments after the Election Commission requested Twitter to remove Kapil Mishra's Thursday's tweet likening Delhi polls to India v Pakistan match, the BJP candidate hit out at leaders of AAP and Congress.
Taking a shot at Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for supporting protesters voicing against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh, Mishra said, "Who's creating a divide between Hindus and Muslim: Sisodia, who stood by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh; or Priyanka Gandhi who stood by anti-CAA protesters who burnt trains at Turkman gate; or Kejriwal, who is distributing Rs 5 lakh to protesters. People who gave ticket to Amantullah Khan and Shoaib Iqlab."
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked social media platform Twitter to remove BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra's tweet which termed Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan. Following the directions of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office, the ECI asked Twiiter to take the necessary step. The Returning Officer , earlier today, had issued a notice to Mishra in connection with the tweet and asked him to reply by 12.30 pm. Moments after the ECI had issued a showcause notice, the BJP candidate said, “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement."
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mishra said, “Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok. Pakistani rioters have taken over Delhi’s roads.” READ MORE
