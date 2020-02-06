Delhi polls: EC issues showcause notice to Yogi Adityanath over ‘biryani’ remark

The poll body has asked Yogi to explain his stance before 5 pm on February 7, a day before Delhi votes. (File photo) The poll body has asked Yogi to explain his stance before 5 pm on February 7, a day before Delhi votes. (File photo)

After campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections drew to a close, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth Thursday received a showcause notice from the Election Commission for accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “feeding biryani” to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the heart of anti-CAA and NRC protests in New Delhi.

The poll body has asked Yogi to explain his stance before 5 pm on February 7, a day before Delhi votes.

Last week on February 1, while speaking at an election rally in Rohini, Yogi claimed his counterpart in Delhi was unable to provide clean drinking water to citizens of Delhi, however, his government provided biryani to people sitting at the protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places.

“Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370). Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he said in Narela. “Understand their mentality towards the country, where they want to take it.”

Referring to protests against the CAA and proposed NRC, Yogi said people tried to take to the streets in Uttar Pradesh too, however, he recovered money from them by recording protesters who allegedly damaged public property.

“People who want to serve biryani by taking away the basic needs of people, who speak the language of Pakistan and the enemy country, we need to be safe from them — and elections are the best medium for that,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd