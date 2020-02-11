Delhi election results 2020: Sharmistha Mukherjee blames delay in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy for Congress rout

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra)

Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee Tuesday attributed the party’s rout in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 to the inordinate delay in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivation among party workers and lack of grassroots connect. Sharmistha, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, said she took responsibility for the defeat as she was “part of the system”.

“We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect — all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” she tweeted.

At noon, the Congress was not even leading in one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital. The party had failed to win a single seat in the last election in 2015 as well. The AAP is leading in 56 seats, while the BJP is up in 14.

In terms of vote share, the Congress has managed to garner only 4.10 per cent, below the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M).

