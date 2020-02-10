Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: How to watch live election results on TV channels and ECI websites

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday, February 11. The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday, February 11.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Following a high octane and vitriolic campaign, the results of the Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday. The elections will be a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has campaigned on its schemes and initiatives, while BJP will look to return to power after a 22-year hiatus. Congress is largely being seen as playing third fiddle in the capital contest.

The total voter turnout stood at 62.59 per cent, a drop from 67.12 per cent that Delhi recorded in 2015. A party needs 36 seats to form the government in Delhi.

When will Delhi elections results be declared?

Where to watch election results?

The counting of votes that were polled on February 8 will start early morning on February 11. People can keep a tab on the live results by logging on to the Election Commission of India websites or various news channels. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

How to watch live election results on TV Channels?

All national news channels, both Hindi and English, will air live results of the Delhi Assembly elections from February 11 morning.

How to watch live election results on ElectionCommission of India websites?

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

The exit poll results announced on Saturday evening predicted a second term for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi with most pollsters giving the party more than 50 against 67 seats it had won in the last elections. According to their predictions, the BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time but still finish a distant second. The Congress, like the last time, seems to be a non-player, with most polls giving it 0-2 seats. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Congress have however rejected the exit poll predictions.

Delhi was a Congress bastion for long with the grand old party retaining its power from 1998 to 2013. However, it drew a blank in 2015 polls that the party had contested in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

