Despite loss, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga vows to open free self-defence coaching centre for girls

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who lost by a margin of over 20,000 votes in Delhi’s Hari Nagar, Tuesday promised to open a free self-defence coaching centre for girls in his constituency in the next 30 days.

“I will open free self-defense coaching centre for girls in Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha in the next 30 Days. It was my promise in my manifesto, I lost but I will try my best to fulfil my promise to my people on my own capacity,” Bagga said after losing his maiden election against Aam Aadmi Party’s Raj Kumari Dhillon.

I will open Free self Defense Coaching Centre for Girls in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in next 30 Days. It was my promise in my manifesto, I lost but i will try my best to fullfil my Promise to my people on my own Capacity — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party is on course to retain power in Delhi, winning a total of 38 seats and leading in another 24. While the BJP is at a distant second, having won 3 seats and leading in another 4, the Congress failed to reverse its fortunes as it drew a blank. Follow Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

The BJP has not been in power in Delhi since 1993. To strengthen its election campaign, the BJP had brought to Delhi over 200 MPs, 11 Chief Ministers, several senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Union ministers. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party will review why it failed to meet its own expectations in the Assembly polls and saw a moral victory in the fact that the party’s vote share has increased since 2015.

“Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking. Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. Delhi did not reject us and the increase (in vote share) is a good sign for us,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda said his party accepts the mandate given by the people of Delhi and it will play the role of a constructive opposition.

