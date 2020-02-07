EC notice to Yogi Adityanath over ‘biryani’ jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Yogi Adityanath at the rally in Karawal Nagar. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) CM Yogi Adityanath at the rally in Karawal Nagar. (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday issued a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his statement in which he alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters.

The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice by 5 pm Friday. The EC said prima facie, by making such remarks, the senior BJP leader has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC).

Adityanath had made this remark during a speech in the capital on February 1.

Read Arvind Kejriwal’s interview to The Indian Express here.

The EC also issued a notice to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for his statement, in which he said the BJP is planning to cause “major trouble” on February 2 in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia areas.

The EC, in the notice, said his statement prima facie was a violation of the MCC and could also “create confusion and panic among the general public and electors”.

They have given Singh time till noon on Friday to reply.

Singh had reportedly made the remarks in an interview to a broadcast news agency.

The EC said it has given time to Singh to explain his position, failing which the commission shall take a decision without any further reference to the AAP leader.

The notices to Adityanath and Singh are in a line of notices issued to other leaders of BJP and AAP.

Earlier, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh and Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur were removed as “star campaigners” of the BJP, and were banned from campaigning for 96 hours and 72 hours respectively for their statements. While Singh had said “Shaheen Bagh protesters could enter homes and rape women”, Thakur had egged on the crowd to chant the slogan “shoot the traitors”.

On Wednesday, Singh was further banned for 24 hours for calling Kejriwal a terrorist, while Kejriwal was also issued a warning for promising mohalla clinics in all city courts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.