Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates: ‘India v Pak’ on Feb 8, says Kapil Mishra; Kejriwal holds roadshow

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra dubbed the polls as a contest between India and Pakistan. In a tweet, the BJP’s Model Town candidate wrote, “It will be India vs Pakistan on the roads of Delhi on February 8.” In another tweet, he also said that Pakistan has made an entry in Shaheen Bagh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday. Surrounded by supporters, Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public as the roadshow progressed. He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.
AAP’s Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha, in an interview to news agency PTI, said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC would not have resonance in the upcoming polls as they are national issues. “However, I feel people of Delhi are intelligent enough to see through this propaganda of the BJP,” he said.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
Highlights
A third-year engineering student who wrote a pro-CAA rap is behind the campaign song of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate. Shashank Dixit, who hails from Lucknow and is studying computer science engineering at JSS Academy of Technical Education in Noida, wrote a song called ‘Yaddasht’ and uploaded it on YouTube after actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU in solidarity with students assaulted on January 5 on campus. That song’s lyrics go: “Yaddasht pe daalo thoda jor, tukde tukde ka kahan mach raha tha shor, ye jo suraj ko aasman ka abba maane baithe hain, Afzal jaise hatyare ko abba mane baithi hain.” Read more here
Former Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been named a star campaigner by the Congress for Delhi Assembly election, campaign for which is on full swing. He is among three leaders named from Punjab. The other two are Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra.
It remains to be seen whether Sidhu, who has been missing in action, takes over the responsibility given by the party especially in the light of the fact that Punjab’s AAP leaders have been inviting him to join the party.
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed Delhi Assembly elections as a contest between “India vs Pakistan”. In an apparent reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mishra tweeted, “There will be contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi on February 8.” Last year in August, Mishra lost his Assembly membership and was disqualified as AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar for having campaigned for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, is holding a roadshow in northwest Matiala Assembly constituency. Atop an open yellow coloured jeep, Kejriwal shook hands with the people as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes of the Matiala Assembly.
Holding placards in support of various schemes of the government, including free healthcare, and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem).
Last year in August, Mishra lost his Assembly membership and was disqualified as AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar for having campaigned for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Mishra had a fallout with AAP’s top leadership after he was dropped from the Delhi Cabinet in May 2017 for alleged non-performance. Mishra is the first MLA to be disqualified since the Delhi Legislative Assembly came into being in 1993.
After his disqualification, Mishra had said he was ready to “sacrifice” the post of an MLA, “not just once, but a hundred times” to campaign for Modi. “In Assembly polls, I will run a campaign for all 70 seats to Modi. The way this case has been heard is a mockery of Assembly proceedings. I will move court against this illegal order,” he said.
