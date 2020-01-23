Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE updates: ‘India v Pak’ on Feb 8, says Kapil Mishra; Kejriwal holds roadshow

Delhi CM holds a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Assembly constituency. (Express photo) Delhi CM holds a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Assembly constituency. (Express photo)

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, BJP leader Kapil Mishra dubbed the polls as a contest between India and Pakistan. In a tweet, the BJP’s Model Town candidate wrote, “It will be India vs Pakistan on the roads of Delhi on February 8.” In another tweet, he also said that Pakistan has made an entry in Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi’s Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday. Surrounded by supporters, Kejriwal, atop an open yellow coloured jeep, waved to the public as the roadshow progressed. He was accompanied by Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav.

AAP’s Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha, in an interview to news agency PTI, said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC would not have resonance in the upcoming polls as they are national issues. “However, I feel people of Delhi are intelligent enough to see through this propaganda of the BJP,” he said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.