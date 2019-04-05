Delhi: AAP’s namesake says fighting polls to ‘expose Kejriwal’

Even as it fights the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the High Court over its name and use of an election symbol, the ‘Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)’ has decided to field five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

“Our sole objective is to expose the falsehood of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party. We will contest the polls from all seven seats in Delhi and hand over a big zero to Kejriwal in the elections…,” said Aapki Apni Party chief Rambir Chauhan.

Click for more election news

AAP has objected to the registration of ‘Aapki Apni Party’ as a new political party. It said the abbreviation of both parties would be the same, which could confuse voters, and sought de-registration of the party. It also sought that the party be restrained from using the ‘battery torch with ray of light on top’ symbol, as it is deceptively similar to AAP’s broom symbol.

Claiming that the names of the two parties have no similarities, Chauhan said: “There are more than 25 parties with a similar acronym as BJP… Our party is not the only one; at least six other political parties have the AAP abbreviation.”

A former BSP member who fought the 2015 Assembly polls from Burari, Chauhan added, “Just like Kejriwal and his party fear they will lose votes due to similar abbreviation, we can also say that our votes will go to AAP.”

On whether they used to be AAP members or are supported by the BJP and the Congress to defeat Kejriwal, Chauhan said, “We are not associated with anyone. We are here to fight against corruption and abolish caste politics.”

Their candidates include Virender Pratap Singh from Chandni Chowk, a social worker; Mukesh Rajora, an engineer, from North East Delhi; Sunil Thakur from New Delhi; garment shop owner Mohammed Naseer from East Delhi; and Deepak Kumar from South Delhi.