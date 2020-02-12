Delhi AAP govt formation LIVE updates: After landslide win, Arvind Kejriwal to meet LG Baijal today

A day after securing a thumping majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will Wednesday meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He will also hold a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at his residence. Later in the day, newly-elected Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia will hold a presser on the party plans of government formation.
AAP secured a second five-year term by winning 62 of the 70 seats and with a vote share of 53.57 per cent, a marginal drop from 54.34 per cent in 2015. The BJP, a distant second, won the remaining eight seats as against three in the last Assembly polls, and its vote share climbed from 32.2 per cent to 38.51 per cent. Congress drew a blank again, recording its lowest vote share — 4.26 per cent — since the first polls for the Delhi Assembly in 1993.
In his first remarks after it became clear that he and his party had been swept back to power, Kejriwal thanked the voters of Delhi. “Dilliwalon, gazab kar diya aap logon ne, I love you… This the birth of a new kind of politics, the politics of work,” he said.
After the pooer performance, Congress leader P C Chacko admitted that the party is on a downhill in the capital. "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP," he said, news agency ANI reported
