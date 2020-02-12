Delhi AAP govt formation LIVE updates: After landslide win, Arvind Kejriwal to meet LG Baijal today

A toddler, dressed as Arvind Kejriwal, joined the celebrations at AAP HQ (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Overcoming a high-octane divisive BJP campaign right in the middle of anti-CAA protests that rocked the Capital, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi Tuesday for a second five-year term at the head of another landslide.

“This (AAP’s victory) is a great message for not just Delhi, but the country. This politics of work will take India to the 21st Century. This victory is not just of Delhi people, but that of Bharat Mata. This is a victory for the entire country,” Arvind Kejriwal said. The CM was flanked by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, who could not have asked for a better birthday gift. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta stood smiling, with the party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai and Raghav Chadha.

As significant as what the CM said was what he did not say: The speech did not target the BJP or its leaders, who have over the past month repeatedly targeted Kejriwal. This is in line with his new approach to politics, where he has tried to keep the focus on governance and avoid direct confrontations with opponents.

Behind him, a slogan on the flexes read: "Join the AAP for nation development." The message could not be clearer. Having achieved the astonishing feat of bagging 90 per cent seats in two elections in a row, the AAP was now once again daring to spread wings, a desire that it had to shelve owing to successive electoral reverses, forcing it to adopt a “Delhi first” policy.

