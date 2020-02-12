Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Delhi AAP govt formation LIVE updates: After landslide win, Arvind Kejriwal to meet LG Baijal today

Delhi AAP government formation LIVE updates: Acting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs. Manish Sisodia will hold a press conference on the AAP's plans of government formation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2020 10:26:01 am
Arvind Kejriwal greeting party supporters and workers after election victory at the AAP HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after securing a thumping majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will Wednesday meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He will also hold a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at his residence. Later in the day, newly-elected Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia will hold a presser on the party plans of government formation.

AAP secured a second five-year term by winning 62 of the 70 seats and with a vote share of 53.57 per cent, a marginal drop from 54.34 per cent in 2015. The BJP, a distant second, won the remaining eight seats as against three in the last Assembly polls, and its vote share climbed from 32.2 per cent to 38.51 per cent. Congress drew a blank again, recording its lowest vote share — 4.26 per cent — since the first polls for the Delhi Assembly in 1993.

In his first remarks after it became clear that he and his party had been swept back to power, Kejriwal thanked the voters of Delhi.  “Dilliwalon, gazab kar diya aap logon ne, I love you… This the birth of a new kind of politics, the politics of work,” he said.

Live Blog

Arvind Kejriwal will today meet AAP MLAs to discuss Delhi's government formation. Follow LIVE Updates

    10:26 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    Delhi results: Emergence of AAP took away Congress vote bank, says P C Chacko

    After the pooer performance, Congress leader P C Chacko admitted that the party is on a downhill in the capital. "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP," he said, news agency ANI reported

    10:23 (IST)12 Feb 2020
    Delhi election results: How were the numbers stacked

    The AAP won 62 of the 70 seats and retained much of its vote share from 2015 when it won 67 seats — its vote share was 53.57%, a marginal drop from 54.34% in 2015. The BJP upped its tally from 3 in 2015 to 8 today. Its vote share climbed from 32.2% to 38.51%.

    10:19 (IST)12 Feb 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Delhi government formation. A day after the massive victory in Assembly polls, AAP leaders will meet today to discuss the next steps and the modalities of government formation. Follow this space as we bring to you the latest news. 

    Delhi elections Arvind Kejriwal, delhi elections 2020, baby kejriwal twitter trend, AAP, BJP, AAP wins Delhi assembly elections, trending, indian express, indian express news A toddler, dressed as Arvind Kejriwal, joined the celebrations at AAP HQ (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

    Overcoming a high-octane divisive BJP campaign right in the middle of anti-CAA protests that rocked the Capital, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi Tuesday for a second five-year term at the head of another landslide.

    “This (AAP’s victory) is a great message for not just Delhi, but the country. This politics of work will take India to the 21st Century. This victory is not just of Delhi people, but that of Bharat Mata. This is a victory for the entire country,” Arvind Kejriwal said. The CM was flanked by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, who could not have asked for a better birthday gift. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta stood smiling, with the party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai and Raghav Chadha.

    As significant as what the CM said was what he did not say: The speech did not target the BJP or its leaders, who have over the past month repeatedly targeted Kejriwal. This is in line with his new approach to politics, where he has tried to keep the focus on governance and avoid direct confrontations with opponents.

    Behind him, a slogan on the flexes read: "Join the AAP for nation development." The message could not be clearer. Having achieved the astonishing feat of bagging 90 per cent seats in two elections in a row, the AAP was now once again daring to spread wings, a desire that it had to shelve owing to successive electoral reverses, forcing it to adopt a “Delhi first” policy.

