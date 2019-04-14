Delhi: AAP talks statehood, BJP complains to poll body

An NGT-directed sealing drive at Mayapuri industrial area Saturday snowballed into a political row, with the ruling AAP and BJP indulging in a blame game.

The AAP sought to corner the BJP, which controls civic bodies, while BJP hit back claiming that the action had less to do with MCDs and more with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the District Magistrate of the area.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that had Delhi been a full state, he would have halted sealing within 24 hours. “The BJP government has harassed traders a lot over the last five years. I appeal to people of Delhi — when you vote, keep each and every baton charge in your mind. Vote for AAP so there’s no sealing in the future,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Claiming that traders have always been a loyal BJP vote base, Kejriwal said the party was making it clear it “no longer needs their backing”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wrote to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer alleging that the drive was being undertaken “selectively under instructions of AA”. He urged the CEO to halt the drive so no party can use it to “further its narrow political gains”.

Meanwhile, Nagendar Sharma, the CM’s media advisor, questioned the deployment of ITBP during the drive. On

Twitter, AAP sought to equate the action of security personnel to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and criticised authorities for conducting the drive on the eve of Baisakhi.

Mayor Narender Chawla said the exercise was undertaken on the direction of DPCC: “The power of executing sealing is vested with MCDs so our officials were present there. The DPCC should have avoided it during festival season or could have been done it in phases.” According to officials, NGT had sought an action taken report before May 3, and since that would have been closer to polls, it was decided to carry out the sealing drive now.