Delhi: 1,600 arrested in 2 months, cops keep an eye out for ‘musclemen’ as poll crimes spike

Police have arrested over 1,600 people in the last two months for their involvement in crimes related to the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. This figure is over double the approximately 700 persons arrested before the 2015 election.

The accused were allegedly held for either defacing property, carrying arms or illicit liquor. Some of them are known as ‘musclemen’ — bodybuilders or gym-owners who are used by politicians to intimidate voters or give ‘freebies’.

Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP (PCR), said, “The police took action against 7,311 people as part of preventive measures under the Excise Act. More than 967 people were caught in and around Delhi for allegedly carrying illicit liquor. We have seized 87,000 litres of liquor.”

Around the 2015 Delhi assembly election, the excise department took action against just 1,065 people, out of which a total of 267 people were arrested for carrying illicit liquor.

Police said that during election, many smugglers are found giving liquor to influence voters in the city. Another issue that cops face is defacement of property. Police said any defacement of property related to a political rally or entity violates the model code of conduct.

“Over 40 party workers have been arrested for defacing public property. Many of them are musclemen — 27 people from AAP, six from Congress and three from BJP,” said the police.

The police have also caught 508 people for allegedly defacing property. In 2015 elections, only 163 people were caught for defacing public property.

People carrying licensed or illegal arms were also caught for allegedly intimidating people or carrying arms and ammunition. DCP Sinha said, “We have seized over 466 arms in the last two months and 410 people have been arrested. Over 7,217 licensed arms were also seized or collected by the police. Our picket teams are on the lookout for any offender who might be carrying arms across borders.”

During the 2015 polls, the police recovered 48 illegal arms and over 65 people were arrested in such cases.

Speaking about rallies and political events, the police said they have recorded 24 cases where parties or candidates didn’t seek permission from police before conducting a rally.

