Delegates from 26 countries to witness polling on last day today

As polling across the five poll-bound states concludes on Monday, the Election Commission (EC) will organise International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP) for foreign election management bodies via live-streaming.

More than 135 delegates from over 26 countries across the world — Australia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Croatia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Guinea, Guyana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Romania, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Suriname, Tanzania, Uzbekistan and Zambia — and four international organisations will watch live-steaming of polling in Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh on Monday and recorded broadcast from select polling stations.

The participants will be also be shown a recorded broadcast from select polling stations in each of the five states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where polls have taken place.

Besides, Ambassadors/High Commissioners and other members of the Diplomatic Corps based in India from 20 countries have been invited to participate in the virtual IEVP.

“The ongoing legislative Assembly elections in the five states have a combined electorate of 183.4 million, one of the largest to vote amid the Covid-19 pandemic. IEVP constitutes an important part of EC’s international outreach and is organised with the goal of familiarising fellow EMBs with the electoral system and processes adopted in the world’s largest democracy. IEVP provides an opportunity for the EC to share best practices and experience of the conduct of the poll process along with the steps taken to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocols,” the EC said in a statement on Sunday.

“The programme includes familiarisation of participants with the electoral process, polling station arrangements, use of technology, interaction with various stakeholders followed by a Q&A session,” it added.