Dehradun Cantt (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dehradun Cantt (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dehradun Cantt Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shri Harbans Kapoor. The Dehradun Cantt seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Dehradun Cantt ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dehradun cantt Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shri Harbans Kapoor BJP 0 Graduate Professional 71 Rs 1,21,66,325 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Japendra Singh Uttarakhandi RLD 1 Graduate 46 Rs 24,48,72,360 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Shri Anoop Nautiyal IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 6,63,87,733 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Arun Khanna IND 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 53,77,781 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 8,72,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Shri Devendra Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,75,359 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 19,500 ~ 19 Thou+ Shri Kapil Bhatia IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 12,08,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Laxman Singh Negi NCP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 76,17,028 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Shri Naveen Bisht IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 15,34,068 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shri Rakesh Kumar Pathak SP 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 35,90,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 5,45,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shri Sanjay Goyal IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 16,22,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Shri Sribilash UKD 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,87,36,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Shri Suryakant Dhasmana INC 2 Post Graduate 52 Rs 3,38,46,454 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

