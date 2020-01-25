Delhi polls: EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra over ‘Ind vs Pak’ tweet

The ban on him comes a day after an FIR was lodged against Kapil Mishra for his communal tweets on the direction of Model Town Returning Officer. (File Photo) The ban on him comes a day after an FIR was lodged against Kapil Mishra for his communal tweets on the direction of Model Town Returning Officer. (File Photo)

The Election Commission Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra over his controversial tweets that the February 8 Delhi polls will be a contest between “India and Pakistan” and that AAP and Congress have created a “mini Pakistan” at Shaheen Bagh, news agency PTI reported.

The campaigning ban on him comes a day after an FIR was lodged against Mishra on the direction of Model Town Returning Officer. The FIR was lodged under the section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with creating enmity among classes.

The ban order signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM today.

The EC had earlier asked Twitter to remove Mishra’s tweet and a showcause notice was also issued to him by RO Banbari Lal for “violation of poll code”. Mishra responded to the notice, but the RO did not find his response satisfactory.

Mishra said his comments had been “taken out of context”. On his comparison of Shaheen Bagh to Pakistan, he said, “It is likely that in these protests, there are separatists and rogue elements from across the border, using women to propagate their seditious ideals and hurt India administratively and economically.”

On India vs Pakistan statement, he said he “merely referred to two countries, two entities who are not involved in any election process…at present”.

