Mumbai: Defeated by small margin in ’14, NCP’S Sunil Tatkare takes Geete head on

ON A humid weekday afternoon in the Muslim-dominated Jui village, former state minister and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare takes the podium under a tasseled canopy. Opening for Tatkare was former Congress MLA Manikrao Jagtap, who describes him as “Raigadcha vaarasdar, Sunil Tatkare Khaasdaar (the heir of Raigad, Sunil Tatkare Member of Parliament)”.

Advertising

In the audience, braving the heat on an open ground of the Shaikh Hasan Kazi English School, are middle-aged women in saris, men sporting long, grey beards, veiled young women and young boys in faded jeans. Many have their smartphone cameras pointed at Tatkare.

Tatkare raises questions over the work carried out by his opponent in Raigad and the sitting MP, Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete. The Union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Geete has been MP for 30 years, representing Maharashtra’s coastal constituencies in the Lok Sabha six times.

“Where is the development? Where are the achhe din? The people of Konkan gave him 30 years but he hasn’t brought any major industry to this region. You have given him six chances. You just need to give me one,” says Tatkare. His common refrain at rallies has been that Geete has “done no work, has no vision and no attachment to the people”.

Advertising

“This has been a government that has played politics of religion. Divided people over caste,” Tatkare says and reminds the audience that the Congress-NCP government had always upheld constitutional values like secularism.

The audience scoffs at the mention of 2014 poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking a dig at the NDA, Tatkare says, “Mandir yahin banayenge lekin tarikh nahi batayenge (We will build the temple but will not disclose when).”

Since he filed his nomination from Raigad on March 29, Tatkare has attended at least five public meetings each day across its 15 talukas.

He missed a seat in the Lok Sabha in 2014 after he lost to Geete by about 2,100 votes. In districts like Alibag, Shrivardhan and Guhagar, Tatkare says, he had a lead in the last Lok Sabha election and his efforts are concentrated there but equally spread out in districts like Pen and Mangaon where he struggled.

The support from the Peasants and Workers Party, which ate into some of his votes the last time, has given him greater confidence this time.

At Jui in Mahad taluka, Jagtap’s speech prior to Tatkare’s is interrupted by the azaan (call for prayers) from the neighbouring mosque. The speech halted until the call was completed. About an hour later, in another address in Dasgaon, Tatkare’s speech is interrupted by a powercut for a few minutes.

“They (Opposition) use the Muslim vote for their gains. They come to the Kunbi samaj for votes but what have they done for the youth in the community? He (Geete) has been Union minister twice with important portfolios. Has he brought any development here?”

Tatkare warns the crowd of an Independent namesake in the poll fray. “My name is at number 2. Look at my photo, look at the clock symbol and only then press the (EVM) button.”

His political opponents often train guns on him with allegations of corruption, citing the Kondane irrigation project — dubbed as the ‘irrigation scam’. He was then the Maharashtra water resources minister and the project cost allegedly escalated from Rs 80.35 crore to Rs 327 crore.

In December 2015, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an inquiry into it. Tatkare was named in the chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. “The allegation has been there for six to seven years. The inquiry started after this government came to power. I have fully cooperated. They have no other way of criticising me. That is why they keep bringing this up,” he said.

His plans for Raigad included augmented road, water transport and railway connectivity and turning it into an “international tourist centre”.

After being elevated as the national general secretary of the party, Tatkare said that he is now ready for a national role. “I have worked in the state for the last 25 years. I am happy with my work. I would now like to work at the central level.”

Farida Jabbar Shaikh, a burqa-clad, young woman who attended Tatkare’s address in Dasgaon, says: “We have always voted for the Congress. Jo Congress ke saath, hum unke saath. He will get my vote.”

Saurabh Warange, who runs an LPG cylinder supply agency in Mahad city, says, “We are a Congress-minded family. Tatkare is known to our family. We are sure to vote for him.”

Advertising

Vishnu Shirgaonkar, a septuagenarian, however, feels differently. “Geete’s white shirt has no stain. It’s clean like him. That is the leader we want. Not the one accused of corruption.”