‘Needed to defeat BJP’: Manipur Congress-Left alliance releases common plan

Terming it as “a historic beginning in the state”, the Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA), a pre-poll formation between the Congress and six left-wing parties, released its Common Minimum Programme on Saturday.

The 18-point CMP, which came a day after the Congress released its manifesto, offers free transport to working women, girls and school students.

Besides promising to empower women “economically and politically”, it also aims to bring sustainable growth in the state through “economic justice by ensuring a livelihood income to every family”.

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the CMP reflected the “similar ideologies” of the parties comprising the MPSA. “We are pro-farmers, youths, democracy… and it has been reflected in the common agenda,” he said, also using the occasion to attack the ruling BJP.

“Congress doesn’t believe in having a B-team, but an alliance of the like-minded parties, unlike the BJP. We are confident the people of Manipur will put their confidence on the MPSA”, said the Congress MP.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh said the seven-party MPSA was “a much-needed step” to defeat the BJP government which, he alleged, was formed after “adopting the horse trading method.

“The Congress party doesn’t regret that we were unable to form the government in the last election… for there are ups and downs in politics. However, forming a government (by the BJP) in an unconstitutional way was very unfortunate. Democracy may be diluted completely if such unhealthy practices are allowed to continue,” he said.

Calling the BJP government “pro-corporate and anti-people, CPI national executive member Dr M Nara said the alliance is “the only way to bring down the dictatorial rule of BJP”.

The CMP also promises an unemployment allowance to the state’s youths, besides protecting civil liberties and democratic freedoms of all sections of the society. It also promises to work for promotion of entrepreneurs and to make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production.