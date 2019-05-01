Defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi heard in Ahmedabad court

A BJP corporator, who has slapped a criminal suit of defamation on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, explained to the court on Tuesday why the jurisdiction of the case could be under the city’s metropolitan court, despite the instance cited as defamatory having occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Advertising

Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt, an active BJP member and a corporator from the Khadia ward in the city, has accused Gandhi of defamatory statements against the BJP and the party’s national president Amit Shah. Brahmbhatt has taken particular objection to Gandhi’s speech in Jabalpur, where he was addressing an election rally on April 23.

According to the petitioner, Gandhi said, “Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai,” and the petitioner states that the allegation that Amit Shah is a murder accused is not only “defamatory but is also false, because Amit Shah had been discharged honourably by the CBI court in January 2015,” in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

At a hearing of the case today, Judge DS Dabhi, presiding over the case, sought to know why the case held merit for trial in an Ahmedabad metropolitan court, given that Gandhi’s speech was in Jabalpur. Ajit Jadeja, representing the corporator said that as the speech had been televised nationally and had also been published in newspapers, circulated in Ahmedabad, on April 24, the case can be taken up by the court.

Advertising

He further emphasised his point by citing earlier judgments as well as provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The petitioner sought that appropriate proceedings be initiated against Gandhi for the offence of defamation punishable under IPC section 500.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Wednesday.