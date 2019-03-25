Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik joins BJP, praises PM Modi

Paralympian Deepa Malik on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders and Haryana unit chief Subhash Barala in the national capital. She is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games.

“The work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for women empowerment and his thoughts towards women is evident. He has put women in leading portfolios and has also extensively worked for the disabled,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Welcoming the Paralympian on board, party leaders said her presence will strengthen the organisation. “We welcome her into the party. She is an inspiration for all of us. She has made the country proud,” General secretary Anil Jain said.