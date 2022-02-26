Decorated cop in poll fight has ‘saving Manipur’ on her agenda

Though she claims to have never had the ambition to join politics, decorated former police officer Thounaojam Brinda finds herself in a contest against the BJP’s incumbent MLA and current Manipur law minister Th Satyabrata in the Yaiskul Assembly seat in Imphal East.

Brinda says “saving Manipur” is her top agenda. She left the police in October, and joined the Janata Dal (United) last month to contest the polls. Before she left the force, Brinda was an additional superintendent of police in the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) department. In 2017, she became the first police officer from the department to receive the Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal.

During her stint in the NAB, Brinda managed to bring down several drug lords. But, things changed in 2020, when she made headlines in the local media for returning the award after a narcotics court acquitted former Autonomous District Council (ADC) chairperson Lukhosei Zou in a multi-crore drugs case. Subsequently, Brinda submitted a sworn oath in the court, accusing senior politicians of pressuring her to release Zou.

The former officer tells The Indian Express that since the start of her career she has faced many obstacles. One of the biggest hindrances is politicians always “out to destroy the state”, she alleges.

“During the time of the Congress, there were so many encounters. I thought the present [BJP-led] government would bring some change but I was totally wrong. I found out this government is in nexus with a narcotics cartel,” Brinda alleges, claiming that these factors led her to join politics.

The 43-year-old says her father was a socialist. She is also married to a son of RK Meghen, or Sana Yaima, who is a former chairperson of the proscribed United National Liberation Front.

“My father was a socialist. I was trained to love my state. Then I married into a political family. My father-in-law is the former chairman of a top insurgent group. But, my dream to serve the people of Manipur was very limited as a police officer,” Brinda tells Express.

Asked why she chose to join the JD(U), Brinda says regional parties would have been her first choice had they been stronger. “I had to join a political party that can back me up and from which I can be a part of the ruling party also. If I am to be in the Opposition, I will be a lone warrior like before. Moreover, Manipur cannot wait for another 10 years. I have to be decisive to bring change to some extent.”

Citing Tripura as an example, Brinda warns that, given the drugs influx and corruption, the state’s indigenous population will not last long. At present only 19 lakh people of Manipur’s 28 lakh population are from indigenous communities, she adds.

Brinda says she wants to achieve her political vision by empowering the youth and women, and ensuring equality for all, including the LGBT community. “I connect with voters heart-to-heart. I try to find out their grievances, listen to them and tell them what I can do for them,” she adds.