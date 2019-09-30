Decoding the verdict: Vote-share boost for runner-up SP, setback for BSP in Hamirpur

Even as the BJP won the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll last Friday, the result has come as a moral booster for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and a setback for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the bypolls in the 11 Assembly constituencies slated for October 21.

The BJP’s Yuvraj Singh won the seat handsomely by defeating SP candidate Manoj Prajapati by over 17,000 votes, while the BSP’s Naushad Ali came a poor third. However, the vote-share has come as a moral booster for the SP as the party increased its vote-share from 2017 Assembly bypolls by nearly four per cent — from 24.97 per cent to 29.29 per cent — when it had contested in alliance with the Congress. The Congress, this time, came a distant fourth with 16,097 votes or 8.34 per cent vote share.

Meanwhile, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition BSP suffered an erosion in their vote-share. While BJP’s Yuvraj Singh secured 38.55 per cent votes, which is less than the party’s 2017 number when Ashok Singh Chandel got 44.49 per cent votes.

The by-election in Hamirpur was neccessiated after the seat got vacated with the conviction of Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2017, the BSP had fielded a Brahmin candidate who got 24.29 per cent votes. In 2019 bypoll, BSP fielded a Muslim candidate, Naushad Ali, who got only 14.92 per cent — a drop of nearly 9.37 per cent in the vote- share of the party. This has come as a setback for BSP chief Mayawati who after the party’s win in 10 Lok Sabha seats was expecting her party to emerge as an alternative to the BJP in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

According to a BJP leader, the party’s vote-share dropped becuase the Congress had fielded a Nishad candidate. “Nishad community has a significant population in Hamirpur Assembly segment where the party had got their votes in 2017. But the Congress fielded a Nishad candidate who got 8.34 per cent votes and made a dent in the the vote share of the BJP,” said a BJP leader.

But BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi attributed the drop in its vote share to low polling number. “The party’s vote-share is down because the polling percentage was low, and a section of BJP supporters did not turn up to vote in bypoll. In General Elections, these voters will again increase the vote-share of the BJP,” Tripathi said.

After the results were declared, BSP chief Mayawati accused the BJP of misusing the EVMs. Mayawati said that there was a conspiracy to demoralise BSP workers ahead of the bypolls in other 11 Assembly seats by pushing the party to third place in Hamirpur, and asked party workers to not be upset and keep a watch on security arrangements of EVMs.