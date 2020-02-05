Declare CM candidate and debate with me: Kejriwal to BJP

Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate within a day, saying he is ready for a public debate with the person pitted against him. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the BJP must make the announcement for the sake of a healthy democracy, where people eyeing public office must be answerable to the people.

“Both the BJP and AAP manifestos are here. Now what is required in a democracy is a debate on the promises made by both the parties. The people should be able to question and the parties should explain how the promises made by them are achievable. I want the BJP to declare its Chief Minister candidate and I am ready for a debate with that person. It can take place at a place of their choosing,” said the chief minister.

The AAP chief said that two TV anchors, “one of their choice and another of our own choosing”, can moderate the debate.

In the absence of a CM face, every vote to the BJP will be “a waste”, he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is leading the BJP’s campaign in Delhi, has no right to call the shots on who the CM will be in a functional democracy.

“Amit Shah says vote for us and I will pick the CM. In a democracy, people decide their Chief Minister. Amit Shah cannot decide who the Chief Minister will be. People have the right to elect their own CM. Shah is, in a way, telling people, ‘give us a blank cheque, I will put the name there’. The Constitution does not give that right to Shah,” he said.

The CM said that the AAP is straightaway telling people of Delhi that every vote to the AAP will essentially “be for Kejriwal”. “Where will the votes to BJP go? In the absence of a face, it will go to waste. People are saying today if we vote for the BJP, what if tomorrow the party makes some illiterate and useless person the CM? What if that person is not able to run Delhi? I am ready to debate if they declare the CM face by 1 pm tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah said on Twitter: “Kejriwal wants to hold a debate with the BJP’s Delhi CM candidate. He should know that a small BJP worker is good enough to have a debate with him on Delhi’s fake development. And in any case, every Delhi resident is a BJP CM candidate.”

