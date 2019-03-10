Toggle Menu
Decision to not hold polls in J&K is surrender to Pakistan, militants and Hurriyat: Omar Abdullahhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/decision-to-not-hold-polls-jammu-kashmir-is-surrender-to-pakistan-militants-and-hurriyat-omar-abdullah-5619441/

Decision to not hold polls in J&K is surrender to Pakistan, militants and Hurriyat: Omar Abdullah

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates: "In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I’m retweeting my tweets from a few days ago," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Jammu: Former Congress MLA Swaran Lata joins National Conference
“In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I’m retweeting my tweets from a few days ago,” tweeted Omar Abdullah. (PTI file photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah described Election Commission’s decision to not hold assembly elections in the state as “surrender to Pakistan, to militants and to the Hurriyat”.

“In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I’m retweeting my tweets from a few days ago,” tweeted Omar Abdullah. “PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the hurriyat,” he wrote, adding “Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed. #slowclap”.

In another tweet, he asked, “What happened to @rajnathsingh’s assurance to Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha as well as to the all-party meeting recently in Delhi that all forces would be made available for simultaneous polls?”

“First time since 1996, Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership,” he wrote.

“In 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods. Shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K,” Omar said in another tweet.

Abdullah criticising the prime minister said that Balakot and Uri are not symbols of the Modi’s handling of national security, and termed it as “the mess he has made”, and added, “the abject surrender to anti -India forces is crying shame”.

Advertising

Continuing his attack on the PM Modi, he further said in his tweet, “With the amount of international attention elections in J&K attract”, I never thought PM Modi would be willing to confess his failure on a global stage but we all make mistakes & that was mine.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule: Seven phase elections to begin on April 11, results on May 23
2 Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha, Sikkim to go to polls along with Lok Sabha elections
3 BJP walking down dangerous path by using military to conceal failures: Ahmed Patel