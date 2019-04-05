Decision 2019: Seat sharing on agenda at Congress, AAP meeting

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress sat together for the first time on Wednesday night and discussed a seat-sharing formula for Delhi, even as Delhi Congress unit president Sheila Dikshit said they would “remain as we are”.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delhi in-charge P C Chacko discussed the seat-sharing formula if both parties were to form a pre-poll alliance, sources confirmed.

“While AAP said they wanted to keep five seats and give two to Congress, Chacko insisted on getting three seats for the party. The discussions were not limited to Delhi. Seat sharing in Punjab and Haryana was also discussed. Since Chacko is only the Delhi in-charge, he did not comment on other states but was positive about Delhi,” said a source.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had Tuesday said that the Congress can be flexible for an alliance.

Sources said the sticking point remains the number of seats for the Congress, which has demanded three seats, including New Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

Chacko will convey the offer from the AAP to Gandhi, who will take a final call on the alliance in the next few days, a leader said.

Meanwhile, when questioned on the issue of an alliance with the AAP, Dikshit Thursday said, “Rest assured, we will remain as we are.”

The voteshare of the two parties in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections indicates that if they ally, they stand a good chance to win six out of seven seats.

Meanwhile, when asked about the absence of full statehood for Delhi — a key demand by the AAP — in its manifesto, AICC spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said there is no one-size-fits-all policy. “We have taken a very cautious approach. There has been a SC verdict as well,” he said.

Singhvi read out various poll promises of the Congress mentioned in the manifesto on agriculture, employment, health, minimum income, education and attacked the Modi government for resorting to “jumlebazi” on these issues over the last five years.