Decision 2019: PM a chowkidar in real sense, he guards and serves, says Parkash Badal

Though SAD is an alliance partner of BJP, none of its leaders have used the chowkidar prefix with their names on social media.

In his first reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mai Bhi Chowkidar” campaign, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal Wednesday said that one needs to understand the meaning of the word in larger interest.

“Chowkidar da matlab hai Rakha, sewadaar (chowkidar means one who guards, serves) Modi Sahab guarded our country from terrorism, has taken care of security of the country and even taught Pakistan a lesson. So he ( Modi) is a chowkidar in true sense. He is the one who has secured our country and made us feel proud. We need to understand the true meaning of this word, rather than politicising it,” Badal said.

The former Punjab chief minister further said that when “we talk about parliamentary polls, the question is about choosing the country’s PM and as of now, there is no face comparable to Modi saab, hence he should be given another chance”.

Asked about the actual condition of the chowkidars in country, Badal said, “No doubt their condition needs to be improved and they should get all the facilities with their job, but here we need to understand the meaning of the word in the larger interest”.

He said that PM Modi brought no harm to the country even after carrying two surgical strikes. He however, recalled actions taken by two Congress prime ministers in the past. “Rajiv Gandhi sent Indian Peace Keeping Forces to Sri Lanka and was later assassinated in Sri Lanka. Our first PM, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had challenged China knowing the fact that that country was stronger than us. Later when China attacked us, PM went in deep shock. Those were wrong decisions, but our current PM has always taken care of the national interest and hence he, in real terms, is a chowkidar.”

Badal said that Modi extensively travelled to different countries due to which India’s image improved a lot and even NRIs started getting more respect.

Talking about Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for which Pakistan has constituted a 10-member committee including Gopal Singh Chawla, an alleged Khalistani functionary, he said, “I cannot comment on their committee members. The corridor work must be completed as it is a long pending demand of Sikhs”.

Badal said, “Our party will soon be starting constituency wise rallies in Punjab. We will be presenting our side and the false promises made by the Congress”.