Decision 2019: Pawan Kumar Bansal’s assets grow by Rs 1.81 crore

Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal on Friday declared his assets, including those of his wife Madhu Bansal, to be worth Rs 9.55 crore, a jump of around Rs 1.81 crore from the asset value declared by him during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Bansal submitted the affidavit before returning officer Mandip Singh Brar.

Advertising

According to the affidavit, Madhu Bansal has 2,407gm gold jewellery worth Rs 67.89 lakh; it is 1,287gm more than what she had in 2014. Similarly, silver jewellery of Bansal’s spouse also increased from 12 kg to 16 kg in the last five years.

However, gold jewellery of former Union railway minister and three-time MP remained the same, 50gm, in the last five years.

The 2014 affidavit showed Madhu Bansal had 1,120 gm gold jewellery valued at Rs 36.88 lakh, 12 kg silver jewellery valued at Rs 6.48 lakh and other jewellery valued at Rs 3.60 lakh. The latest affidavit shows Madhu Bansal’s gold jewellery is 2,407gm valued at Rs 67.89 lakh, 16 kg silver jewellery valued at Rs 6.30 lakh and other jewellery valued at Rs 4 lakh.

Advertising

Bansal’s cash in hand is Rs 1 lakh and his wife’s Rs 2 lakh. In 2014, his wife had Rs 1 lakh in her hand. Bansal has one Honda City car, which was purchased in 2013, valued at Rs 4 lakh. His wife does not have any motor vehicle.

Bansal has also declared bank deposits in the saving accounts: Rs 18.64 lakh in SBI, Parliament House, New Delhi; Rs 60,261 in SBI, Sansadiya Saudh Branch, New Delhi; Rs 6.83 lakh in PNB, Sector 17, Chandigarh; and Rs 2,500 in PNB, Sector 28, Chandigarh. He also has fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 1.50 lakh in SBI, Parliament House, New Delhi; Rs 1.4 lakh in SBI, PH, New Delhi; three other FDs under Tax Saving Scheme of Rs 1.50 lakh each in PNB, Sector 17B. He has invested Rs 3.80 lakh in SBI Mutual funds. His wife has an investment of Rs 67.75 lakh of share capital in Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Saini Majra, at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

Bansal is contesting against incumbent BJP MP Kirron Kher and AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan. Kher filed her nomination on Thursday. AAP’s Dhawan is yet to file his nomination.