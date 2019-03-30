Decision 2019: CPI(M) set to back Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur

The CPI(M) on Friday said that it will support Bhaujan Vanchit Aghadi (BVA) leader Prakash Ambedkar from the Solapur Lok Sabha seat. The party, however, said that its support is limited only to Ambedkar in Solapur and CPI(M) will not back any other BVA candidate in the state.

“We have decided to support Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur. We are making an exception for him as he has been an ardent supporter in our struggles and agitations. We are, however, not going to support other BVA candidates,” said Ashok Dhawale, a CPI(M) central committee member.

The CPI(M) has a strong base in Solapur. BJP’s Jaisiddheshwar Mahaswamiji, Congress’s Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ambedkar are in the fray from the constituency. Ambedkar has tied up with the AIMIM to float the BVA, which will contest all the 48 seats in the state.

The Congress-NCP had been keen to get CPI(M) on board as a part of the grand alliance against BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The two sides, however, had broken paths after the NCP remained unmoved over CPI(M)’s request to part with the Dindori seat.

When asked on who the party will support in the other constituencies, Dhawale said that CPI(M) will back the strongest anti-BJP candidate. “Our main aim is to defeat BJP. We will support the strongest candidate who can take the BJP on,” he added.

The CPI(M), which had last won a Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra in 1991, has fielded seven-time MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit (69) from Dindori. He is the lone candidate of the party in the state.