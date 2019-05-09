Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Jatwar village, locals talk stubble burning, note ban, income schemes

“Farmers who got Rs 2,000 as first installment of the Modi government’s farmer scheme are happy,” says Karnail Singh, 65, sitting playing cards with fellow farmers at a bus stop in Jatwar village of Ambala district.

Another, however, says, “Have you realised that it’s just Rs 12 per day? What’s the meaning of this amount? Farmers have been punished just for burning crop residue on their fields.”

Another farmer, Mangat Singh, who owns two acres of land, says, “Farmers are unhappy over the ban on stubble burning because they don’t have other feasible and cheap options apart from that.”

With around 4,000 voters, Jatwar is the biggest village of Ambala district. Villagers here say it will be a tough contest between Congress’s Kumari Selja, a Rajya Sabha MP, and BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria in the Lok Sabha constituency.

For supporters as well opponents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the focus of this election. However, air strikes aren’t much talked about among residents of this Jat Sikh dominated village of Haryana.

Instead of bigger promises like the Nyay Scheme of Congress and national security issues pitched by BJP, the villagers talk more about the ban on stubble burning, plots for Dalits, schools, hospitals. Village sarpanch Mamraj, a Dalit, 50, says, “Thirteen years ago, we had spared four acres of land for construction of a hospital here but it’s still not done. For even minor ailments, villagers have to go to Raipur Rani or Ambala, covering 20 km distance.”

Villagers had elected their first Dalit sarpanch here in 2016, when the post was declared reserved for SCs.

They say everybody gets votes from this village. “Even Raj Kumar Saini had scored 200-250 votes from here in 1996 to become MLA even when many of the villagers were upset with him,” says Karnail Singh.

When villagers allege that politicians bring crowds to the rallies by offering liquor and food to the people, a Congress supporter Bhagwan Singh objected strongly. “I took a dozen persons to Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Ambala at my own wish. Nobody offered me liquor,” he says.

Asked about the farm loan waiver promise of Congress, Mangat Singh says, “Only Chautala can waive loans of farmers.” But, according to villagers, this time, former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s INLD is not big competition despite its candidate having won in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in this village at least.

Karnail Singh, a Jatt Sikh, says, “We have also been Congressmen for 40 years but even Rs 12 per day is not a bad deal for the farmers. We will support him (Modi).”

Tarun Kumar, 22, a shopkeeper, says, “Here BJP candidate will get votes in the name of Modi, not the party.”

Asked whether, the Rs 72,000 per annum minimum guarantee scheme will have any impact, Tarun, a Brahmin, says, “Certainly. Who does not want freebies?”

Surender Kumar, a scooter mechanic, who is a Lohar, says, “Modi is fine but his juniors are not above the board. Now, some policemen at the neigbouring Punjab border charge Rs 500 in the name of one or another pretext while earlier people used to get let off by paying just Rs 100.”

The big Congress flag that flutters atop his shop was gifted by someone, says Surinder. “Now, Rs 25 is charged just for using ATM. During demonetisation, daily wagers had to wait for hours but had to return without money. Congress government had provided plots to Dalits and poor. We also got one in 1970,” he adds.

In a Dalit colony, Risala Ram, 60, a Valmiki, says, “What did Modi do? There are no jobs as increasing taxes have led to retrenchment of workers from shops and factories. Even contractual employees including of health department have been removed.”

Kaka Ram, 60, claims demonetisation caused a huge loss of jobs. “Nobody cares for northern Haryana in the recruitment of government jobs,” he adds.

Kaka Ram says that a dharmshala in the village was turned into a secretariat one and half years ago, but no official came to resolve their grievances. “Votes are being sought even in the name of martyrs of the Army. Politics over death is wrong.”

However, Kaka Ram was not impressed with the Congress’s minimum income scheme of Rs 72,000 annually. “Modi had also promised Rs 15 lakh for everybody. What happened to that?” he asks.

Sitting with them, Raju, 30, a Muslim, said that nobody from the village got jobs when the BJP was in power in the state. A backward community member, Jasbir Singh, 43, appreciated the previous Congress government for introducing the free dress and books scheme for the poor and Dalits.