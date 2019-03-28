Decision 2019: Eye on Badals, Congress decides on early meet to pick names

In a change of plans, the Congress has now decided to convene its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on April 2 to discuss candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The move comes amid reports that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may field former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from Ferozepur and repeat his Union Minister wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda.

The ruling party in Punjab, sources in the know of the developments said, wants to first zero in on candidates who can take challenge the Badals in the poll battle and win. The party had earlier decided to hold the CEC meeting in mid-April as Punjab goes to polls in the last phase on May 19.

Apart from Punjab, the CEC will also take up for discussion the possible names for other states where polls will be held in the last phase. Sources said that it was likely that party will name candidates for some seats in Punjab as it was being felt that Congress needs to go full-throttle into the battle and any delay may harm its prospects.

Congress has called its screening committee meeting on Thursday to be attended by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state party chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari. All 13 Lok Sabha seats in general and the two constituencies, where Badal couple has already started campaigning, in particular are likely to be discussed thread-bare, said a Congress source.

Incidentally, both Congress and SAD have adopted wait-and-watch-policy on Bathinda and Ferozepur before making formal announcements. The ruling party, meanwhile, is internally discussing names of state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, state Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a businessman and aide of AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Punjab Youth Congress president Ravinder Awla and state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

Manpreet’s candidature is being discussed for Bathinda, as he represents Bathinda (urban) segment in the Assembly. He is known to have considerable influence in the constituency. Manpreet had contested against Harsimrat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and lost by a margin of 20,000 votes.

The Congress believes that several of its leaders were “compromised in the election” and they “clandestinely supported” Harsimrat. Incidentally, the party fears that there are several Congress leaders in Ferozepur, who wouldn’t like to annoy Sukbhir, if SAD fields him from there, and may upset party applecart.

The name of Navjot Kaur, who has sought ticket from Chandigarh, is also being discussed as a serious probable from either of the two seats – Bathinda and Ferozepur. “She can take on either of the Badals – Harsimrat in Bathinda or Sukhbir in Ferozepur. Sidhus have goodwill across the state. People would like to see Sidhus in a direct fight with Badals. Navjot Kaur’s husband would leave no stone unturned to see her emerge victorious,” said a senior party leader.

Sukhbir had earlier dared Jakhar to contest from Ferozepur. Jakhar had brushed aside the dare saying: “I accept the mandate given to me by the electorate of Ferozepur in 2014”.

Former Akali MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, who joined the Congress a few days ago, is already campaigning in Ferozepur but may not get the required support to push for his candidature. “Ghubaya is facing anti-incumbency and Rai Sikhs are not connecting with him anymore,” said a party leader.

The prevailing feeling in Congress is that he is “soft” candidate against Sukhbir. Sources close to Ghubaya said that he has always supported Sukhbir in Jalalabad Assembly segment, in which the former MP’s native village falls.

Amarinder is learnt to be backing Rana Sodhi for Ferozepur.