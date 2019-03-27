Decision 2019: Chandigarh’s Agrawal community writes to Amit Shah for fielding Satya Pal Jain

The Agrawal community in the city has written to National Chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah, stating that Satya Pal Jain be fielded as a candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections here. Chandigarh votes on May 19, which is the last phase of polling. The results will be declared on May 23.

As per the letter written by Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Sammelan, it was stated, “Chandigarh has around 1.30 lakh residents belonging to the Agrawal community. So, we request the high command that Satya Pal Jain, who is from the Agrawal community and is also a prominent leader, be given a ticket to contest elections from Chandigarh.”

It was also stated that the Chandigarh Agrawal community will render all its help for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It is pertinent to mention that the BJP isn’t pondering to field any candidate from the Agrawal community from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. The ticket for Chandigarh seat should be given Satya Pal Jain,” The letter further stated.

BJP Leader Satya Pal Jain has been the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh twice. A few days ago, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, who is also a frontrunner for the ticket, met Jain over tea, thereby raising many eyebrows.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Satya Pal Jain said, “ Everybody has a right to put forth their point before the high command.”

When asked if he joined hands with Kher, Jain said, “ There is nothing about joining hands. A sitting MP can visit the house of a former MP and meet over tea. We all are one.”

Three names- BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon, MP Kirron Kher and Satya Pal Jain, have been sent by the core committee to the party high command for Chandigarh ticket. The Central Election committee is yet to decide the name of the candidate.