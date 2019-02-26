Decision 2019: BSP, SP to contest as allies in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Expanding their alliance beyond Uttar Pradesh, the BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Advertising

Two separate statements undersigned jointly by BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav said both parties will contest the Parliamentary polls in alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Madhya Pradesh, the SP will contest on Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho seats, and the BSP will field its candidates on the remaining 26 seats in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties had contested separately and the SP candidate got more votes than the BSP nominee in Balaghat and Tikamgarh. BSP has given Khajuraho seat to the SP to contest despite the fact that the BSP candidate got more votes than the SP candidate in the 2014 polls.

In Uttarakhand, the SP will field its candidate at Garhwal, while the BSP will contest the four other Lok Sabha seats. In the 2014 elections, SP had not contested in Garhwal and the BSP candidate there had lost.

In the recent Assembly polls in MP, the BSP won two seats and the SP bagged one. Later, both the parties offered support to the Congress to form the government. “Performance of both the parties in these two states in the past had not been very promising… SP and BSP have today given a message that both the parties are heading for a long-term and strong coalition,” said a BSP leader.

Advertising

The SP and the BSP have forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh where the BSP has announced to contest on 38 seats while the SP will fight on 37 seats. Both the parties have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to contest on the remaining three seats in the state.