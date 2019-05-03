Decide on complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah by May 6, SC tells EC

THE SUPREME Court Thursday directed the Election Commission (EC) to take a decision by May 6 on complaints filed by the Congress alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Hearing a petition filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said it would hear the matter again on May 6, before which it wanted the poll panel to act.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the EC, sought more time, but the court did not allow it.

“We have to get the matter translated from the local language… We have to look at the context… If we decide in 24 hours, they will say we decided hastily,” said Dwivedi, adding that some of the complaints dated back to April 21-22.

Appearing for Dev, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhi said he had filed 40 complaints of alleged MCC violations and got “excellent orders” in 20. Of the 40, 11 related to alleged MCC violations by Modi and Shah, he said, adding that the EC had only decided two so far.

Dwivedi, however, said the EC had effectively decided four of the 11 complaints.

On April 30, the court had issued notice to the EC on Dev’s plea, while leaving it open for the poll panel to pass appropriate orders in the matter. Subsequently, the EC met and gave a clean chit to Modi in two cases — his April 1 speech at Wardha where, referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Wayanad, he said the party was taking “refuge in areas where the majority is in minority”; and his April 9 speech in Latur, where he had invoked the Balakot airstrikes while appealing to first-time voters.

In her plea, Dev alleged “the lack of decision despite cogent evidence, representations and exhortations to the Respondent/ ECI demonstrates abdication and indecision and a complete absence of justice, in ensuring a level playing field in ensuing General Elections for the Lok Sabha”.

She said the EC, “despite being the Constitutional watchdog for ensuring free and fair elections, has become a tool in the hands of the dispensation to facilitate violation of the provisions of the Constitution, the provisions of the Act and the Rules”.

The EC, she said, acted against other candidates who were found to be in breach of the electoral laws. “However, the respondents are guarded and oblivious to the comprehensive representations/ complaints (duly supported by the cogent evidence) that have been filed by the petitioner’s party against the Prime Minister and Mr Amit Shah,” she said.