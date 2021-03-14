Debasree Chaudhuri: ‘The candidates TMC has fielded, are they good enough to be MLAs?… BJP gives respect to women, not just like puppets, but as empowered leaders’

As Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee projects herself as the daughter of West Bengal and claims that the coming Assembly election is about who cares more about women’s interests, BJP MP from Raiganj in the state and the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri takes her on:

How do you see Mamata Banerjee’s campaign slogan of ‘Bengal’s daughter’s vs outsiders’?

Everyone knows and the data also substantiate that despite West Bengal having a woman Chief Minister, there has been a steep increase in the cases of atrocities against women in the state — be it trafficking or cases of rape. The women in West Bengal are constantly under threat… In most of these cases, the victims are women belonging to Scheduled Castes and backward classes. When some incident happens outside West Bengal, Mamataji starts shouting for justice. She made noise over the Hathras incident, but she can’t see what’s happening in her own state. Shocking images of women being bashed by the state police have done the rounds on social media. This shows how women are treated by her administration. But when election comes, she becomes the saviour of women, that’s the irony. It’s shameful and sad how she is trying to play with women’s sentiments. But people have realised how Mamata Banerjee uses the woman card for her political purposes. She will have to answer for this.

Are issues related to women an election issue?

It’s really sad that every community’s issues become poll issues, but while women are seen as a vote bank, their issues never get enough attention. There are so many incidents of violence against women but no party is taking them up as big issues. If atrocities against women were an issue, Mamata Banerjee would have had to quit five years ago.



What about the BJP’s own stand on the matter?

The BJP has been protesting against atrocities on women. We always reach out to victims to help them. But it’s true that even the BJP does not make such issues election issues. No party does it. It’s really sad.

Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done in the last seven years, women have been at the focus — be it the Ujjwala scheme, PM Awas Yojana, in which houses are given in the name of the woman in a family, electricity connections, etc. Most of the schemes are announced keeping women in mind. Our Prime Minister has always taken up women empowerment as priority. We work for them, not just speak for them.

The BJP has accused Mamata Banerjee of playing the sympathy card on her injury during the campaign

Being a woman politician, I just wish her speedy recovery.

Do you think that while parties including the BJP might talk about social or economic issues. the campaign eventually comes down to emotional issues. For example, in West Bengal, it has become Jai Shri Ram vs Jai Bangla?

I want to say it very clearly that the Jai Bangla slogan is very dangerous and even unlawful. Because Jai Bangla was a slogan used by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh. It’s very dangerous and there is a big conspiracy behind it. We cannot say Jai Bangla, period. If you want, say Jai Paschim Bengal. We cannot raise the slogan of another country.

Jai Shri Ram is used by everyone in India, it’s a cultural form of greeting. It’s neither religious nor political. This has become a political issue just because Mamata Banerjee has objected to it. It’s not a BJP slogan.

Injured CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at SSKM hospital. (Express photo) Injured CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at SSKM hospital. (Express photo)

Are you satisfied with the share of women candidates in the BJP list?

The BJP will give adequate representation to women. But, this is an Assembly election, not a panchayat poll. The kind of candidates the Trinamool has fielded, are they good enough to be MLAs? Some of them have been directly lifted from the silver screen. Is the Assembly a place for them? See how the BJP has given ticket to the wife of a construction worker in Bankura and an IPS officer in Debra. We have covered all the sections, from labourers to officials. This is representation, this is empowerment.

In the party’s just-concluded Parivartan Yatras, I was part of every campaign material and women leaders were among the star campaigners. Every meeting, women leaders are being put forward. The BJP gives respect to women leaders, not just like puppets, but as empowered women leaders.

Do you think there should be a woman leader among the possible chief ministerial candidates?

It’s not an issue for me to talk about. But see, when we won 18 seats (in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bengal), two of them were picked to be part of the Council of Ministers, of whom I am one. The party has always put us at the forefront. We are confident that women will be given importance in the times ahead too.