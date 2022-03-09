Debai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Debai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Debai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anita Singh Rajput. The Debai seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

debai Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrapal Singh BJP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 6,49,76,900 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Kumar SP 4 Graduate 39 Rs 47,39,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Pal Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 9,85,09,224 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manoj AAP 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 22,01,602 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 28,78,577 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Devi INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Debai candidate of from Anita Singh Rajput Uttar Pradesh. Debai Election Result 2017

debai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anita Singh Rajput BJP 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 82,86,500 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cahran Singh IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Bhardwaj BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 2,85,65,631 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 47,91,507 ~ 47 Lacs+ Harish Kumar SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,33,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Singh Republican Sena 0 10th Pass 73 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navratan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 18,25,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyaveer RLD 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,11,92,678 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,22,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Debai candidate of from Shribhagwan Sharma Uttar Pradesh. Debai Election Result 2012

debai Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shribhagwan Sharma SP 13 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,80,76,071 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Ram IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 38,40,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Charan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshman Singh IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 12,55,555 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meena Devi RMGP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,31,92,815 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,45,960 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mithlesh IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 51,21,492 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Neeraj IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neerurani Alias Reena IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 13,28,460 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvez Alam Rahi PECP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 15,23,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pramod RLD 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 46,19,616 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 9,30,970 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rajveer Singh JKP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 11,88,34,795 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,43,91,237 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Pal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 62,74,075 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Kant IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 65,27,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Vijendra Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 4,25,543 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar BSP 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 45,19,36,675 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 40,76,662 ~ 40 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

