Tamil Nadu: ADMK drops anchor and waits for ‘Captain’, but patience runs thin

With the BJP insisting on the AIADMK including ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth’s DMDK in the NDA and with the latter continuing to bargain for a better deal, the AIADMK has set a deadline — “decide by Friday or Saturday, or else, we will shut our doors”.

“We have been waiting for so long (for the DMDK to come on board) only because of the BJP. And we have waited even though we know they have been holding parallel talks with the DMK over the last 10 days,” said a senior minister in the ruling AIADMK government, adding that with Vijayakanth unwell, it’s his wife Premalatha and her brother L K Sudheesh who are strategising and holding talks with the two Dravidian majors. The AIADMK and the BJP recently entered into an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the latter fighting on five of the 40 seats (39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry).

On Wednesday, DMK leader Duraimurugan embarrassed the DMDK, saying he had sent back a delegation from Vijayakanth who came for seat-sharing talks and that he had also told them that party chief M K Stalin was taking a nap while he was, in fact, out of town.

According to the senior minister, their sticking point with the DMDK is on four Lok Sabha seats that are traditional strongholds of the AIADMK — Salem, Namakkal, Tirupur and Krishnagiri. “We cannot give these seats. Besides, there isn’t a single constituency where the DMDK can win on its own. The BJP has been encouraging the DMDK and has strictly told us to get them in the NDA. It is the BJP’s insecurity — of not wanting to lose any potential ally — that has dragged these talks for so long even though everyone knew that DMDK’s demands were not reasonable,” he said.

While DMDK’s initial demand from the NDA was for nine seats, AIADMK stuck to its decision to not give up more than three. That got the DMDK to try the DMK, which offered them four seats. However, the talks failed when the DMDK insisted on an extra Rajya Sabha seat — for Premalatha. DMDK, backed by the BJP leadership in Delhi, then went back to the AIADMK.

A senior DMDK leader said AIADMK wanted to seal the alliance on Wednesday, ahead of Narendra Modi’s rally in Chennai. “Since they refused to promise the four specific constituencies we demanded, we informed them that we would skip the rally unless we finalise seats,” the DMDK leader said.

It was this last-minute crisis that forced the AIADMK-BJP alliance to remove Vijayakanth’s name from digital displays an hour before Modi’s public rally in Chennai on Wednesday.

Another AIADMK minister, who is involved in the ongoing talks with the DMDK, said it would be suicidal for Vijayakanth’s party if it fails to strike an alliance. “DMK has already closed its doors. We are still talking to the DMDK only because of the BJP. Now they are bargaining with a claim that T T V Dhinakaran (AIADMK rebel and Sasikala’s nephew) has offered them 16 seats. We will be happy if that happens. We fear that leaving any more seats to NDA partners will force traditional AIADMK voters to move to the Dhinakaran camp,” the minister said.

He also admitted that the DMDK’s “amateur” leadership and “greed” had led to a crisis within the AIADMK. “We need to contest on at least 25 seats to be able to accommodate most of our sitting MPs (the party had won 37 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2014; the PMK and BJP got one each, and DMK drew a blank). If DMDK joins us, some of our MPs who don’t get tickets may go to the Dhinakaran camp. Also, G K Vasan of the Tamil Manila Congress has sought two seats. We have asked him to wait,” the minister said.

What has lowered the market value of the DMDK is the steady decline of their vote share over the years — from 10.3% and zero seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha, they got only 5.1% votes in 2014 and lost on all the 14 seats they contested. Similarly, in the 2016 Assembly polls, they lost all the 104 seats they contested, with their vote share dropping to 2.41%.