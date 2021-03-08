Day not far when India will be named after Modi, says Mamata, slams PM over his women’s safety remark

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after a women's rally on Kolkata streets to commemorate the International Women's Day . (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “spreading lies and canards” against the TMC government, and said voters, this time, would witness ‘Didi versus BJP’ fight in all 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.

Further, taking a dig at the PM over the inclusion of his photo in Covid-19 vaccination certificates, Mamata said “the day is not far when the country will be named after Narendra Modi”.

Addressing a rally at the conclusion of a roadshow from College Street to the Dorina Crossing area in Kolkata, she also said that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are “two syndicate ministers who come to Bengal and lie.”

Rebutting PM Modi’s claim at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground that women feel unsafe in the state, Mamata asked, “They say that women of Bengal are unsafe but if Bengal was unsafe, how can women roam around at 12 am or even 4 am and work?”

Citing media reports, Mamata further targeted the BJP government in Gujarat, saying Modi and Shah’s ‘model state’ has witnessed four rapes and two killings every day in the last two years.

Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the TMC chief said, “The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats.”

“They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women’s safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi’s favourite Gujarat?

“The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” Banerjee stated on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

West Bengal is going to polls in eight phases starting March 27. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on May 2.