Maharashtra: Day before results, senior NCP leader Kshirsagar joins Shiv Sena

A DAY before Lok Sabha results are announced, former minister and NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar resigned as a legislator and joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Advertising

Sena leaders said Kshirsagar has been in touch with the party leadership for the last few months. He had met Uddhav at Matoshree on April 6 to greet him on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa and Marathi new year.

Kshirsagar had been upset with the NCP leadership for ignoring him and giving importance to his arch rival Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, said a leader.

Welcoming Kshirsagar into the party fold, Uddhav said that Sena and its credibility is expanding as good leaders are joining the party. “You will have the responsibility of strengthening and expanding the Sena in Beed and Maharashtra. I’m sure Kshirsagar will get to work as per you wish,” said Uddhav.

Advertising

He declined to comment on the exit polls and BJP’s offer of giving the deputy chief minister’s post to the Sena.

Sources in the Sena hinted that Kshirsagar may be given a ministerial berth during the state Cabinet expansion.

After his ceremonial joining, Kshirsagar said it was not due to the projected NDA victory in the exit polls that he was joining the Sena. “The decision to join Sena was taken much earlier. During the Lok Sabha polls, I had openly supported the BJP-Sena candidate. I had decided to join Sena when Uddhav had come to Aurangabad to campaign for party candidate Chandrakant Khaire. Since he went abroad after the elections, it did not happen. He has returned yesterday and I joined the Sena today,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Kshirsagar submitted his resignation as a legislator to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. He was accompanied by Subhash Desai, senior Sena leader and Industries Minister, and Milind Narvkear, Uddhav’s personal secretary.

“I had strengthened the party (NCP) since its inception in Beed and ensured the victory of six legislators in the district. In 2014, I was the only one to win the Assembly polls. Despite all this, I was unfortunately cornered in the NCP. I made up my mind, as I could not tolerate it. I was attracted to the Shiv Sena since Balasaheb’s times. The Sena does not discriminate on caste and gives preference to work and loyalty,” Kshirsagar said.