Day after sister, father join Congress, Ravindra Jadeja supports BJP

A day after his sister and father joined the Congress, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja openly declared his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Jadeja’s wife Rivaba had joined the BJP last month.

“I support BJP. @narendramodi #rivabajadeja jai hind,” Jadeja, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted on his official Twitter handle on Monday evening, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his wife Rivaba.

Jadeja’s elder sister Naynaba Jadeja and father Aniruddhasinh formally joined the Congress at an event in Kalavad town in Jamnagar district on Sunday. Naynaba, who was a staff nurse at a state government hospital, said she wanted to work for women empowerment and chose the Congress as it was fighting for rights of women, farmer, youths etc.

Naynaba is the eldest sibling and is credited for taking care of the family and Jadeja’s cricketing aspirations after their mother died around 15-years-ago. She currently manages a restaurant run by her family in Rajkot city.

On March 3, Jadeja’s wife Rivaba had joined the BJP on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jamnagar. Before joining the BJP, Rivaba and her cricketer husband had paid a courtesy visit to the PM in New Delhi in November last year and Modi had acknowledged the visit by tweeting his pictures with the couple. Before joining the BJP, Rivaba was the chief of women’s wing of Karni Sena, a Kashtriya community outfit that had protested the release of Hindi movie Padmavaat.

On Monday, Jadeja was named in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup to be played in England in the months of June and July.