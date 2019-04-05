Day after remark, Ambedkar booked in Yavatmal

A DAY after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said that he would put the Election Commission of India (ECI) in jail for two days for being biased, officials from the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office said on Thursday that a case has been registered against him.

Officials from the CEO’s office said that the case has been registered under sections 503 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant) of the IPC in Digras police station of Yavatmal.

In a rally in Yavatmal on Wednesday, Ambedkar had said: “We have lost 40 soldiers in the Pulwama attack… So, we need to think whether the irresponsible Prime Minister and Shiv Sena-BJP government should be voted to power. They are ready to sacrifice the Army for political gains…”

“And Election Commission says you shouldn’t talk about Pulwama. We will talk and you (ECI) do not have the right. The Constitution has given us the right to speak. If we are voted to power, we will put the EC in jail for two days. It is not neutral now. It is not an umpire. We need to understand that it is a puppet of BJP,” he had claimed.

Officials from the CEO’s office said that directions have been issued about not using photographs of Army personnel or any soldier in campaign materials. “He seems to have understood it wrongly. Besides, how can any leader threaten to put a constitutional authority in jail?” asked an official.