Day after Rahul swipe at SP-BSP, Akhilesh Yadav says Congress most deceitful party

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said SP and BSP leaders were scared of Central investigating agencies, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called the Congress the most “dhokhebaaz” (deceitful) party.

At a press meet in Lucknow where he announced the entry of sitting Machhlishahr BJP MP Ram Charit Nishad into the SP, Akhilesh said he did not fear the CBI or the ED.

At an election rally in Sambhal, Rahul said on Thursday that the SP and BSP were afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “their keys are with the PM who has CBI and ED with him”. “Congress people misused the CBI. Those who are saying that we are scared of the ED or the CBI, we do not fear any institution, because the Congress conducted an investigation on us… Congress leaders got a PIL filed against Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and my family by calling people at their home and giving them money,” he alleged. Click here for more election news

He further said, “That person is still in Congress and he came to the nomination (of Lucknow Congress candidate) yesterday… The same person is with Congress. This is why I am saying, about my case, that what is Congress is the BJP and what is BJP is the Congress.”

He said, “Congress desh ki sabse dhokhebaaz party hai. (The Congress is the most deceitful party of the country.)”

Speaking on SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati sharing the stage after 24 years, Akhilesh said the gesture had sent out a new message and would pave way for Mulayam’s historic win in Mainpuri.