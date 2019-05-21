Day after polling in Punjab: Candidates thank workers, stay away from calls, offer prayers

A day after polling in Punjab, most candidates stayed away from phone calls, took naps and even met workers in the area. Since morning, house of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was abuzz with workers. He was the first person to meet them since 10 am followed by Sukhbir who came at about 11.30 and lastly Harsimrat Badal, who came at 1.30 a.m to meet workers at Badal village.

Advertising

“Today she (Harsimrat) spent ample time with her kids after many days. All three of them are here only and will be back to Delhi after the results,” said an Akali worker sitting in the waiting hall of the Badals’ residence in Badal village.

Parkash Singh Badal was in upbeat mood. ” The results will be surprising for everyone. SAD will win all seats. I am getting this feeling after looking at the hard work of workers,” he said.

Claiming victory, Congress candidate from Bathinda Amarinder Raja Warring, said,” May 23 will reveal the truth as who is the winner and who is the loser. I am thankful to party workers who worked with me day and night.”

Advertising

Warring had a short nap in the afternoon to charge him up after weeks of poll campaign. He also went to offer prayers at Dera Baba Ganga Ram at Gidderbaha and stayed away from phone calls for the most part of the day. “Some time is needed for self as well. Meeting workers and doing political work are undoubtedly part of my life,” he said.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, candidate of Punjab Ekta Party, however was in his party office as usual on Monday morning. “Harsimrat had said that I will leave Bathinda on May 19 evening. However, I am here only with my party workers. This poll result will decide the further planning of our party,” he said.

In Ludhiana, SAD candidate Mahesh Inder Grewal was seen in a relaxed mood when he met workers at home and preferred to stay indoors till evening. Ravneet Singh Bittu, his opponent from Congress, however, stayed away from all phone calls as his team told that he was relaxing for a day.

So was the case with AAP state president Bhagwant Mann who had gone to his house in Mohali Sunday evening itself to cast his vote. After the polling was over, Mann was sharing non-political posts on his social media. He did not do a Facebook live which was a routine during his earlier days.