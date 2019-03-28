Day after Opposition sting video, BJP says it will seek legal action

BJP on Wednesday said it would seek legal action against the “conspiracy-driven election campaign of the Congress party”, a day after the Congress-led Opposition played a videotape of an alleged sting operation on demonetisation.

“We are not letting it go. I would like to state here that BJP is taking legal advice. We are taking every possible advice so that institutions and individuals who are part of this conspiracy to defame BJP, we will take them to the court. We will take action against them legally,” BJP leader and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters at the party headquarters.

“We are not going to let this story down,” Sitharaman said.

The Indian Express Wednesday reported that the website, from which the Congress claimed it had downloaded the video it showed at a press conference on Tuesday, is the same that hosted the video of the press conference in London on January 29, when it was claimed that the BJP had hacked EVMs to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress did a sting operation and made it public on Tuesday through TNN World, a website-based news portal. This was the same website which showed live Kapil Sibal’s press conference on EVM in January. This website was registered in December 2018,” Sitharaman said. Follow more election news here.

Pointing out that the website was registered for only a year, Sitharaman said, “Maybe Congress has planned to close it after elections. Congress has adopted a conspiracy-driven election campaign. I am very grateful to the media for not giving more than a minute to their conspiracy-driven campaign.”

The video showed an alleged BJP functionary purportedly exchanging scrapped notes after demonetisation on a commission of 40 per cent. “He is not an office-bearer… nor a worker,” Sitharaman said, wondering if this was the way Congress was going to campaign, terming it “irresponsible”.