Day after Nandigram violence, BJP, TMC approach poll panel

A day after the high-voltage electoral contest in Nandigram and 29 other seats, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP went to the Election Commission and levelled allegations against one another.

While the Opposition party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating the model code of conduct in Nandigram’s Boyal area, the TMC delegation complained about glitches in EVMs and the alleged partisan behaviour of the central forces deputed for security at polling booths. The state’s ruling party also accused BJP supporters of “unleashing disturbances during the polls”.

The high-level TMC delegation that met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab was led by the party’s vice-president and former Union Cabinet minister Yashwant Sinha, and state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

After the meeting, Sinha told reporters, “We discovered there were issues with EVMs and gave the EC a list of such glitches…”

In a letter to the poll body, the TMC accused the central armed police forces of acting on the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah. Accusing the forces of “dishonesty” and “fraud” to immobilise the democratic setup, it alleged, “The CAPF, under instructions of the Home Minister, has acted in complete departure from its duty and responsibility to act impartially by being a mute spectator to the continual violence perpetrated by BJP and its goons…”

The BJP delegation to the commission, led by state leader Shishir Bajoria, sought action against Banerjee for protesting at a polling booth in Boyal and accused her of provoking TMC workers. The BJP said it was happy with the work done by the central forces. “TMC is levelling allegations every day, and they are pressuring the EC on various issues. Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee went to Nandigram. She went to booth 7 and sat there for two hours. A candidate can always go to a booth but she should not break the law while Section 144 was imposed,” said Bajoria.