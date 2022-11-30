Day after Kharge’s ‘Raavan’ jibe at PM, a BJP-Cong slugfest

A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people in all constituencies to vote for BJP on the basis of his face, asked whether he is hundred-headed Raavan with a head everywhere, the BJP hit back, calling it an insult of Modi and every Gujarati. The ruling party called it a “testimony to their hate for Gujaratis”, and asked people of the state to teach the party a “lesson” by voting for BJP.

The Congress countered the attack on its chief — and the party’s tallest leader from Dalit community — by accusing BJP leaders of unleashing an “anti-Dalit tirade”.

Taking a strong exception to Kharge’s remarks, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge-ji against PM Narendra Modi-ji is a testimony to their hate for Gujaratis…”

Patel was reacting to Kharge’s address at a public rally on Monday night at Ahmedabad’s Behrampura. Hitting out at BJP for relying on Modi for every election, Kharge said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere… Do you have a hundred heads like Raavan?”

He also said, “I have been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modi-ji — be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly polls)… Ask for vote in the name of the candidate…is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday asked people in Gujarat to cast “100 per cent” votes for “son of the soil” Modi and take “revenge” in a democratic manner. At a press conference, he alleged Kharge was voicing the views of Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Personal attacks on Modi started with Sonia’s “maut ka saudagar” (merchant of death) remarks during 2007 Gujarat Assembly polls, Patra pointed out.

“What Kharge said is condemnable and shows the mindset of the Congress. This is not merely an insult of Modi but of every Gujarati,” he said.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son.”

Congress media department head Pawan Khera shot back, “Why can’t you digest the fact that a Dalit who has worked his way up is the elected president of the Congress? Calling him fringe shows what you and your party thinks of Dalits.”

With PTI inputs