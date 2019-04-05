Day after getting BJP ticket, Kotak meets Uddhav Thackeray

A DAY after BJP fielded him from the Mumbai North East constituency, BMC corporator Manoj Kotak met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Kotak is a very studious person and everyone has seen his work in the civic body. I am sure he will do good work in Parliament,” Uddhav told mediapersons after the meeting. Asked if he will campaign for Kotak, Uddhav said he would have “but I don’t need to go for campaigning”.

Sena leaders said Kotak was accompanied by BJP leader and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta.

On Wednesday, BJP had denied ticket to its sitting MP Kirit Somaiya from the constituency, reportedly due to opposition from Sena. In 2016, Somaiya had alleged that the BMC was in the grip of a mafia, run by the ‘Bandra Saheb’ — a reference to Uddhav.

A Sena leader said: “The meeting has sent out a positive message among the cadre, who had opposed Somaiya’s candidature because he levelled allegations against our party president… The meeting clearly showed that he gave due respect to the Sena leadership. So, the Shiv Sainiks will campaign for him.”