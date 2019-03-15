Day after EC order, OP Sharma pulls down Abhinandan post

Delhi BJP legislator O P Sharma Thursday removed the two posts which the Election Commission had taken exception to. The EC had issued a notice to Sharma, asking him to remove posts from his Facebook timeline which used photos of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistan Army last month, alongside that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma himself. A letter asking Facebook to remove the posts was also sent.

According to the EC’s 2013 advisory, using photographs of defence personnel as tools for political campaigning is not permissible.