Toggle Menu
Day after EC order, OP Sharma pulls down Abhinandan posthttps://indianexpress.com/elections/day-after-ec-order-op-sharma-pulls-down-abhinandan-post-5627146/

Day after EC order, OP Sharma pulls down Abhinandan post

According to Election Commission’s 2013 advisory, using photographs of defence personnel as tools for political campaigning is not permissible.

Delhi BJP legislator O P Sharma

Delhi BJP legislator O P Sharma Thursday removed the two posts which the Election Commission had taken exception to. The EC had issued a notice to Sharma, asking him to remove posts from his Facebook timeline which used photos of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistan Army last month, alongside that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sharma himself. A letter asking Facebook to remove the posts was also sent.

ALSO READ | Will remove Abhinandan post but EC has double standards, says OP Sharma

According to the EC’s 2013 advisory, using photographs of defence personnel as tools for political campaigning is not permissible.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eye on grand alliance, Congress offers Palghar to Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Sangli to Raju Shetti
2 ‘Aam Aadmi' on structures not in violation of poll code: AAP
3 Maharashtra: After son joins BJP, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil blames Sharad Pawar