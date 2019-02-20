Day after deal, Sena warns BJP over using terror attacks as tool to garner votes

A DAY after the Shiv Sena announced its alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Sena mouthpiece Saamana attacked the BJP, saying that riots and terrorist attacks should not be used as a tool to garner votes. The party said that the government should not behave in a way that would validate the allegations that it would wage a “small war” to win the polls.

The editorial said there is still resentment among the people over the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed last week. “Still, if somebody is making election speeches in political rallies, it is bound to face criticism,” the editorial said.

On Monday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah had announced the alliance and seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

“A few days ago, it was alleged that there would be a terror attack before the polls and then a small war to win the polls. Those in positions of the power should not behave in a way that will validate the allegation. It will be difficult to control the anger of the people. Riots and terror attacks should not be used as a tool to win polls,” the editorial said.

It also pointed out that while Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu was dropped from a TV show for his comments on continuing dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP is yet to act against its leader Nepal Singh for his controversial remarks on the martyred personnel. “Some people seem to have passed a resolution saying that talking on the Kashmir attack is treason… Modi and Sangh Parivar had held Manmohan Singh government responsible for terror attacks prior to 2014… So, if anybody says that it is now the current PM’s responsibility to eradicate terrorism, one must need to understand it,” said Sena.