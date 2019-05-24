Rahul Gandhi expresses gratitude to Wayanad voters, tweets in Malayalam

Toggle Menu
In a bid to rope in support from the south, the Congress scion contested the 2019 elections from two seats, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, and emerged a winner from Wayanad by a margin of 4,31,770 votes.

I thank everyone in Wayanad for electing me as their MP. I would also like to thank all Congress workers for their hard work,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

“I respect the mandate of the people. Congratulations to all the winners. I thank everyone in Wayanad for electing me as their MP. I would also like to thank all Congress workers for their hard work in the election,” Gandhi tweeted in Malayalam.

Gandhi, the first person from the Nehru-Gandhi clan to stand from Kerala, polled 706367 votes against his nearest rival CPI’s P P Suneer, who received 274597 votes. The Kerala constituency went to polls on April 23 and recorded a voter turnout of 80.31 per cent.

The Wayanad region comprises seven Assembly segments — Kalpetta, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad revenue district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode revenue district; and Nilambur, Eranad and Vandoor in Malappuram revenue district.

The Congress chief, however, lost a prestige battle in party bastion of Amethi to BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani. The Congress faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP yet again, winning merely 52 seats as against the saffron party’s 303.

