Dataganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Dataganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajeev Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya. The Dataganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

dataganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajeev Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 14,45,06,865 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,64,19,815 ~ 2 Crore+ Bed Babu Jan Seva Sahayak Party 0 Graduate 45 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Captain Arjun Singh Lok Dal 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 2,13,41,747 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 89,46,161 ~ 89 Lacs+ Dr Ajeet Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 4,63,557 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,24,994 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dr Shailesh Pathak Peace Party 1 Doctorate 56 Rs 2,51,94,101 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,68,038 ~ 15 Lacs+ Jitendra Singh Yadav RLD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 14,76,780 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Man Singh Desh Shakti Party 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 16,28,453 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Pal Singh INC 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 2,57,69,211 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,80,704 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 65,42,500 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajkumar Bhartiya Bhaichara Party 0 Literate 39 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 23,70,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sinod Kumar Shakya BSP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,76,34,711 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dataganj candidate of from Sinod Kumar Shakya Uttar Pradesh. Dataganj Election Result 2012

dataganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Arun Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 13,61,76,941 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,09,530 ~ 1 Crore+ Sinod Kumar Shakya BSP 1 12th Pass 35 Rs 3,01,97,031 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Abnesh Kumar Saxena BRVP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 74,76,101 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atif Khan MD 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 4,42,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avnish Kumar RLM 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 1,04,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheerpal Kashyap NCP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 25,38,600 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. Shailesh Pathak INC 1 Doctorate 48 Rs 1,54,74,282 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hareesh PECP 2 8th Pass 40 Rs 7,03,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Pal Singh Yadav SP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,69,57,819 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,05,759 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rajeev Singh Alias Babbu Bhaiya BJP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 6,73,86,267 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 48,58,440 ~ 48 Lacs+ Rajrani AITC 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 24,80,153 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rames Giri LJP 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 2,72,650 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

