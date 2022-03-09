Dasuya (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dasuya (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dasuya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Arun Dogra. The Dasuya seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

dasuya Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Dogra INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 10,67,66,444 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Babbu Singh Baaz Punjab Kisan Dal 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 4,21,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balkar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 42,50,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janak Raj IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 20,06,657 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karambir Singh AAP 1 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 1,82,47,046 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 98,87,249 ~ 98 Lacs+ Lakhbir Singh IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 76,50,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Raghunath Singh Rana BJP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 7,32,54,636 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lal Sandhu IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 5,35,98,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 27,50,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 25,50,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Susheel Kumar Sharma BSP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 32,80,38,997 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 9,96,68,400 ~ 9 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Dasuya candidate Arun Dogra from INC Punjab.

dasuya Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Dogra INC 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 6,03,94,947 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Kaur AAP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,20,75,318 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,24,28,561 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 58,88,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ Charanjeet Singh Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 4,03,410 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagmohan Singh IND 2 8th Pass 61 Rs 1,48,32,779 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 48,50,656 ~ 48 Lacs+ Jagpreet Singh Sahi BSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,24,17,914 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,17,837 ~ 14 Lacs+ Lawrence Chaudhary Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,64,433 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,179 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manjit Singh Sada Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 72 Rs 25,43,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 3,57,98,300 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sarbjit Singh Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 21,90,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukha Singh CPI 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 68,71,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjit Kaur BJP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 61,03,935 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 93,57,849 ~ 93 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dasuya candidate of from S. Amarjit Singh Shahi Punjab. Dasuya Election Result 2012

dasuya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) S. Amarjit Singh Shahi BJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 7,84,19,090 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 88,61,066 ~ 88 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 7,84,19,090 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 88,61,066 ~ 88 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh Ghuman PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 4,78,84,180 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,250 ~ 9 Lacs+ Har Gobind Singh IND 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 83,84,444 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 9,39,088 ~ 9 Lacs+ Piara Lal BSP 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 76,23,875 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 16,86,266 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ramesh Chander Dogra INC 0 Graduate Professional 73 Rs 6,44,91,725 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar DBSP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

